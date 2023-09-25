Previous
Rose hips by busylady
Rose hips

An Autumn shot from our trip to Stanwick lakes on Saturday.
3 good things
1) A lovely warm and sunny day
2) Lunch at the junior school with two grandsons.
3) Cauliflower cheese
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 7 and 4. I love...
Phil Howcroft
very autumnal Judith , I like your good thing number 2
September 25th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Very nice
September 25th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful shot of these little edibles
September 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
What a wonderful find - such beautiful rose-hips and so abundant ! fav
September 25th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Sounds like a wonderful trip
September 25th, 2023  
