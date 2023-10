Caught in the frame

He was sitting in his web, waiting for dinner to arrive, so I captured him and put him in a frame. No, not really!

3 good things 1) Finished the book in time for book club today - Alexander McCall Smith, The Enigma of Garlic. Not my favourite read!

2) Book club meeting with lunch at the Chai Hub in St Neots

3) Monty was really good at his gym session today.