Previous
Photo 3255
Autumn glory
Walking home through the houses, I spotted this beautiful tree
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3527
photos
136
followers
183
following
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th October 2023 3:05pm
tree
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
chestnut
Sue Cooper
ace
What a beautiful tree. Fav.
October 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shaped tree & glorious colours.
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty
October 28th, 2023
Lesley
ace
It really is beautiful
October 28th, 2023
