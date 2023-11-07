Sign up
Photo 3265
The amelanchier
Some of you may remember this tree when I first planted it 18 months ago, in our church gardens. I was promised a tree with pretty Autumn colour, so it has lived up to its expectations
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
tree
,
autumn
,
amelachier
