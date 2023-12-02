Sign up
Previous
Photo 3287
Frosty web
It's been foggy and just below freezing all day. There were lots of lovely spider's webs on the way to the paper shop this morning
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
7
365
SM-A525M
2nd December 2023 8:40am
web
frosty
spiders
