Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3322
Not a selfie
No pictures taken today, so this is one taken by my 4-year old grandson earlier this week. Not posed, just a quick snap as he was playing with my phone!
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3602
photos
133
followers
184
following
910% complete
View this month »
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
2nd January 2024 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
selfie
Olwynne
He did very well. You may have competition and a fight on your hands for the camera!
January 6th, 2024
Korcsog Károly
ace
Congratulations on your little grandson! He took a very cute photo of you!
January 6th, 2024
Dianne
Wow - he caught a great image of you.
January 6th, 2024
Michelle
Your Grandson done well
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close