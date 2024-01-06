Previous
Not a selfie by busylady
Not a selfie

No pictures taken today, so this is one taken by my 4-year old grandson earlier this week. Not posed, just a quick snap as he was playing with my phone!
6th January 2024

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Olwynne
He did very well. You may have competition and a fight on your hands for the camera!
January 6th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Congratulations on your little grandson! He took a very cute photo of you!
January 6th, 2024  
Dianne
Wow - he caught a great image of you.
January 6th, 2024  
Michelle
Your Grandson done well
January 6th, 2024  
