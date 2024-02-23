Previous
A host of golden daffodils by busylady
Photo 3370

A host of golden daffodils

Not my driveway, but I couldn't resist taking a picture as I walked by this morning.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
That is exactly what I would call a host!
February 23rd, 2024  
Michelle
Such a glorious collection of Daffs
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise