Previous
Photo 3370
A host of golden daffodils
Not my driveway, but I couldn't resist taking a picture as I walked by this morning.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
2
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd February 2024 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodils
Pat Knowles
ace
That is exactly what I would call a host!
February 23rd, 2024
Michelle
Such a glorious collection of Daffs
February 23rd, 2024
