Previous
Photo 3406
Fading tulip
I'm trying something different today. My tulips have faded but still have a certain beauty.
A sunny day feeling warm and Spring-like at last, so a bit of gardenig done.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
30th March 2024 1:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
tulip
,
fading
Michelle
Beautiful in their own way - lovely capture
March 30th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautifully captured.
March 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They have a particular beauty. Nicely captured!
March 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I agree, very lovely pov
March 30th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Fading but beautiful!
March 30th, 2024
