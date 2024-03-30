Previous
Fading tulip by busylady
Fading tulip

I'm trying something different today. My tulips have faded but still have a certain beauty.
A sunny day feeling warm and Spring-like at last, so a bit of gardenig done.
30th March 2024

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Michelle
Beautiful in their own way - lovely capture
March 30th, 2024  
Beautifully captured.
March 30th, 2024  
They have a particular beauty. Nicely captured!
March 30th, 2024  
I agree, very lovely pov
March 30th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fading but beautiful!
March 30th, 2024  
