The open garden by busylady
Photo 3428

The open garden

An unusual time of year for an open garden, but what a beauty, and so much in flower. This garden is in Tempsford, near Bedford, a small village split by the A1.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 21st, 2024  
william wooderson
What a delightful garden, with all those different plants and the little stone path! I can imagine you had fun exploring. Fav.
April 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful garden
April 21st, 2024  
