Photo 3428
The open garden
An unusual time of year for an open garden, but what a beauty, and so much in flower. This garden is in Tempsford, near Bedford, a small village split by the A1.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
April 21st, 2024
william wooderson
What a delightful garden, with all those different plants and the little stone path! I can imagine you had fun exploring. Fav.
April 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful garden
April 21st, 2024
