Previous
Photo 3448
Peonies
This peony was brought from my Mother-in- law's garden many years ago. My daughter now has one from the same plant. It's good to keep them in the family. Both are doing well and flowering at the moment.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th May 2024 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
garden
,
peony
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! - nice to have plants from family and friends ! - they mean so much more that nursery or shop bought !
May 13th, 2024
