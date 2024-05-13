Previous
Peonies by busylady
Photo 3448

Peonies

This peony was brought from my Mother-in- law's garden many years ago. My daughter now has one from the same plant. It's good to keep them in the family. Both are doing well and flowering at the moment.
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! - nice to have plants from family and friends ! - they mean so much more that nursery or shop bought !
May 13th, 2024  
