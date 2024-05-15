Previous
Concentrating by busylady
Photo 3450

Concentrating

Monty will be 5 next month. He's trying to learn how to ride his bike. He much prefers if Grandad runs along , holding on to the bike and Monty at the same time!
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
945% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
It does take concentration
May 15th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
One day he will suddenly be off on his own!
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise