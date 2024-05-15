Sign up
Previous
Photo 3450
Concentrating
Monty will be 5 next month. He's trying to learn how to ride his bike. He much prefers if Grandad runs along , holding on to the bike and Monty at the same time!
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th May 2024 3:42pm
Tags
bike
,
grandson
,
riding
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It does take concentration
May 15th, 2024
Bill Davidson
One day he will suddenly be off on his own!
May 15th, 2024
