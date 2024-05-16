Sign up
Previous
Photo 3451
The Stour Estuary, Manningtree
Just a quick stop here, on the way to Harwich docks and the ferry to Hoek van Holland. We're off on holiday to Sweden and Finland, via Germany. We shared a lovely pizza and salad here at Lucca restaurant, such friendly staff.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3740
photos
133
followers
184
following
945% complete
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
16th May 2024 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
boats
,
estuary
,
stour
Rob Z
ace
What a very lovely image..
May 16th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Lovely tones.
May 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
May 16th, 2024
