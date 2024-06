Kronborg Castle aka Hamlet's castle

Kronborg Castle is better known as Elsinore (after Helsingør) in the UK, having been immortalised by Shakespeare in his play, Hamlet. We didn't take the tour inside the castle, but it was very impressive from the outside, and very well defended with huge moats on three sides and the Øresund sea on the other. A castle has existed here since 1492, but has burned down and been rebuilt since then. It was declared a UNESCO heritage site in 2,000.