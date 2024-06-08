Sign up
Photo 3474
Vegetable market
As we left the hotel this morning, the market just outside was all set up. Such a tempting array of fresh fruit, veg, flowers, fish and bread.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
vegetables
,
market
,
denmark
,
stall
,
rheine
