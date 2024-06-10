Previous
Sunshine and showers by busylady
Photo 3476

Sunshine and showers

It was cold first thing, surely it cant be June! I managed to avoid the showers despite these threatening skies, on my back from the post office. It rained heavily just after I was home and dry.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
That is threatening! We had the same and 12c temps today and no it can’t be June!!
June 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
June 10th, 2024  
Monica
Really dramatic
June 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
Impressive sky capture!
June 10th, 2024  
