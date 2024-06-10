Sign up
Photo 3476
Sunshine and showers
It was cold first thing, surely it cant be June! I managed to avoid the showers despite these threatening skies, on my back from the post office. It rained heavily just after I was home and dry.
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3777
photos
133
followers
182
following
952% complete
Views
12
Comments
4
4
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
10th June 2024 3:03pm
Tags
grass
,
trees
,
clouds
,
rain
,
stormy
Margaret Brown
ace
That is threatening! We had the same and 12c temps today and no it can’t be June!!
June 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
June 10th, 2024
Monica
Really dramatic
June 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Impressive sky capture!
June 10th, 2024
