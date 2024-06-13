Sign up
Previous
Photo 3479
Wild rose
On the last day of our holiday, we were looking for a coffee shop before the ferry left from Hook of Holland. We found a very small cabin selling coffee near the beach, and these roses were flowering just opposite
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
Views
6
365
SM-A525M
8th June 2024 11:55am
pink
insect
rose
wild
