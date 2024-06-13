Previous
Wild rose by busylady
Wild rose

On the last day of our holiday, we were looking for a coffee shop before the ferry left from Hook of Holland. We found a very small cabin selling coffee near the beach, and these roses were flowering just opposite
13th June 2024

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
