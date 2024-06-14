Sign up
Photo 3480
Bursting forth
Peter brought these peonies home yesterday, and we put them in our newly acquired Swedish glass vase. It was bought at Greta's cafe and antique boutique on the Åland islands. I'm hoping the buds will open out soon!
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
8
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3781
photos
133
followers
182
following
953% complete
Tags
flowers
,
vase
,
peonies
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
June 14th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A very beautiful display
June 14th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
The vase is beautiful, as are the flowers. Peonies are lovely as cut flowers but it seems to be quite a new thing. Fav.
June 14th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That vase was made for pink peonies! In another day or two will be even better!
June 14th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty, love your vase as well!
June 14th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful vase and flowers
June 14th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
@happypat
That's what Peter said, I was too impatient!
June 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Very pretty
June 14th, 2024
