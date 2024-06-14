Bursting forth

Previous
Peter brought these peonies home yesterday, and we put them in our newly acquired Swedish glass vase. It was bought at Greta's cafe and antique boutique on the Åland islands. I'm hoping the buds will open out soon!
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
June 14th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A very beautiful display
June 14th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
The vase is beautiful, as are the flowers. Peonies are lovely as cut flowers but it seems to be quite a new thing. Fav.
June 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That vase was made for pink peonies! In another day or two will be even better!
June 14th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
So pretty, love your vase as well!
June 14th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful vase and flowers
June 14th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
@happypat That's what Peter said, I was too impatient!
June 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Very pretty
June 14th, 2024  
