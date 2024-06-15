Greta's cafe

I mentioned this café in yesterday's post, but didn't tell the story.

We spotted the sign for the café from the road and went down a long dirt track, thinking it was going nowhere. We eventually came across this gem in the country. Greta said that actually they were closed on Tuesdays, as they were expecting a group of 50 to turn up later. But

'come in' she said. She insisted we try some of her traditional pancakes with plum conserve and cream, along with our coffee. The pancakes were delicious, but like nothing we had ever eaten before. This was the view down to their little beach, where they had their own

sauna. She was so welcoming and invited us into her 'butik' of treasures, where we bought the vase. It was a memorable visit.