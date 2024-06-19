Sign up
Previous
Photo 3485
Little bird in Finland
I've been sorting out photos from our recent holiday and came across this little bird. I have no idea what it is, so if anyone can identify it for me I would appreciate it. He seemed quite tame.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
7
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
3485
Tags
bird
,
finland
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He is a beautiful bird
June 19th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Such a cute little guy! iNaturalist says he's a Common Chaffinch.
June 19th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
I was going to say, it looks like a chaffinch
June 19th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely bird, I've never seen one quite like it.
June 19th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
I'd say chaffinch too :-)
June 19th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely clear capture. Definitely a chaffinch
June 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 19th, 2024
