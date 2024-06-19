Previous
Little bird in Finland by busylady
Little bird in Finland

I've been sorting out photos from our recent holiday and came across this little bird. I have no idea what it is, so if anyone can identify it for me I would appreciate it. He seemed quite tame.
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
He is a beautiful bird
June 19th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Such a cute little guy! iNaturalist says he's a Common Chaffinch.
June 19th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
I was going to say, it looks like a chaffinch
June 19th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely bird, I've never seen one quite like it.
June 19th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
I'd say chaffinch too :-)
June 19th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely clear capture. Definitely a chaffinch
June 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
June 19th, 2024  
