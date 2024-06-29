Previous
Monty is 5! by busylady
Monty is 5!

Monty was excited to be 5 and asked if I would make him a chocolate cake. This is a malted chocolate cake from Mary Berry, with Maltesers as decorations.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Monty, he looks so delighted with his beautiful cake.
June 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Oohhh it looks fabulous, must try it. I love MB’s recipes
June 29th, 2024  
Monica
Happy birthday, Monty! The cake looks absolutely amazing
June 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
I love malted
June 29th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Sounds and looks yummy! Happy birthday, Monty!
June 29th, 2024  
