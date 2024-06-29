Sign up
Photo 3493
Monty is 5!
Monty was excited to be 5 and asked if I would make him a chocolate cake. This is a malted chocolate cake from Mary Berry, with Maltesers as decorations.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3794
photos
133
followers
182
following
956% complete
View this month »
Views
9
9
Comments
5
5
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
29th June 2024 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chocolate
,
cake
,
birthday
,
maltesers
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday Monty, he looks so delighted with his beautiful cake.
June 29th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Oohhh it looks fabulous, must try it. I love MB’s recipes
June 29th, 2024
Monica
Happy birthday, Monty! The cake looks absolutely amazing
June 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
I love malted
June 29th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
Sounds and looks yummy! Happy birthday, Monty!
June 29th, 2024
