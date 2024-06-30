Sign up
Photo 3494
Five budding tennis players
No not really, just having a good time playing out. Not many children play out any more, so it's really good to see them enjoying themselves
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
outside
playing
tennis
co-operation
wendy frost
Great capture nice to have a safe Cul- de -Sac to play in as I did in my young days
June 30th, 2024
Diana
How wonderful to see this, as kids we always played on the street, there were no playgrounds.
June 30th, 2024
carol white
A rare scene these days. Rather sad really
June 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
That's a fabulous shot, Judith. So nice to see them playing outside, just like the old days.
June 30th, 2024
