Previous
Five budding tennis players by busylady
Photo 3494

Five budding tennis players

No not really, just having a good time playing out. Not many children play out any more, so it's really good to see them enjoying themselves
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Great capture nice to have a safe Cul- de -Sac to play in as I did in my young days
June 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful to see this, as kids we always played on the street, there were no playgrounds.
June 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
A rare scene these days. Rather sad really
June 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's a fabulous shot, Judith. So nice to see them playing outside, just like the old days.
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise