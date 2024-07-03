Sign up
Photo 3497
Photo 3497
Hydrangea
I just love this plant, which I walk past on the way from the car park, going into town. I just dont know how they manage to get such a range of colours on the same plant.
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
1
1
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
3497
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd July 2024 3:39pm
Tags
hydrangea
,
pink-blue
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and gorgeous colours. I suppose it all depends on the fertilizer they use.
July 3rd, 2024
