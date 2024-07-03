Previous
Hydrangea by busylady
Photo 3497

Hydrangea

I just love this plant, which I walk past on the way from the car park, going into town. I just dont know how they manage to get such a range of colours on the same plant.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and gorgeous colours. I suppose it all depends on the fertilizer they use.
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise