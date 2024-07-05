Previous
Where are all the bees? by busylady
Photo 3499

Where are all the bees?

We have lavender bushes at home, but I haven't seen a single bee on them so far this year. Is it too early, too cold?
However, I spotted two bees this morning on the overgrown wild flower verges.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Bee fabulous. Fav
July 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Love bees!
July 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise