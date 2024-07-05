Sign up
Where are all the bees?
We have lavender bushes at home, but I haven't seen a single bee on them so far this year. Is it too early, too cold?
However, I spotted two bees this morning on the overgrown wild flower verges.
5th July 2024
wild-flowers
bees
Wendy
ace
Bee fabulous. Fav
July 5th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Love bees!
July 5th, 2024
