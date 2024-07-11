Previous
My friend's garden by busylady
My friend's garden

I have a real glut of raspberries this year, so I took some round to a friend who hasn't been feeling too well recently. As I left, I took a picture of her front garden as I thought it looked really pretty.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Rob Z ace
Such a lovely, natural feel to her garden
July 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty, a lovely collection of flowers.
July 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely 🌞😊
July 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely - An English country garden !
July 11th, 2024  
KV ace
Everything looks so lush and healthy… our Shasta daisies are dying in the heat and every day I’ve been trimming them back… all these flowers look great!
July 11th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful garden and shot of it!
July 11th, 2024  
*lynn ace
Marvelous!
July 11th, 2024  
