Photo 3505
My friend's garden
I have a real glut of raspberries this year, so I took some round to a friend who hasn't been feeling too well recently. As I left, I took a picture of her front garden as I thought it looked really pretty.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
lavender
,
feverfew
,
marguerites
Rob Z
ace
Such a lovely, natural feel to her garden
July 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty, a lovely collection of flowers.
July 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
So lovely 🌞😊
July 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - An English country garden !
July 11th, 2024
KV
ace
Everything looks so lush and healthy… our Shasta daisies are dying in the heat and every day I’ve been trimming them back… all these flowers look great!
July 11th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful garden and shot of it!
July 11th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Marvelous!
July 11th, 2024
