Yellow roses

... but not of Texas! This was our golden wedding rose from 4 years ago tomorrow. It is doing well and enjoying these warmer days and some sunshine today!

I should have saved this photo for tomorrow, but I only have one other photo from today, of our Grandson Henry who played a short piece on his guitar at the end of term music concert. It was quite a big deal for some of the children, who would only be 7 or 8, but it does help to build their confidence Of course we are not allowed to share the pictures on the internet.