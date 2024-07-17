Previous
Yellow roses by busylady
Yellow roses

... but not of Texas! This was our golden wedding rose from 4 years ago tomorrow. It is doing well and enjoying these warmer days and some sunshine today!
I should have saved this photo for tomorrow, but I only have one other photo from today, of our Grandson Henry who played a short piece on his guitar at the end of term music concert. It was quite a big deal for some of the children, who would only be 7 or 8, but it does help to build their confidence Of course we are not allowed to share the pictures on the internet.
Judith Johnson

Margaret Brown ace
So beautiful, we have the same one from our golden wedding last year. It gave us 2 perfect blooms this year
July 17th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful coloured rose
July 17th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
July 17th, 2024  
Korcsog Károly ace
Very nice!
July 17th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh a big day! Hope you & Peter have a wonderful day. Big celebrations!
July 17th, 2024  
