Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3524
Shaft of sunlight
Another of the lilies I brought back from Holland last year. This one has grown very tall, so I had to cut back some of the climber above to be able to see it. There are about 5 blooms open at the moment.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3827
photos
130
followers
182
following
965% complete
View this month »
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
30th July 2024 4:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
lily
Rosie Kind
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous in the dappled light.
July 30th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
July 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light.
July 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
July 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close