I love baking!

We looked after Monty again today. He's always happy to come round to us, as he gets undivided attention. We usually manage to fit in some baking, although today he did ask me "do you have time Nana?". I did nip off for an hour to watch the wedding of one of our church members. It was lovely to see and hear the happy couple declaring their love for each other. Another hot and humid day, but we managed a walk by the brook and some time looking for bugs in the garden.