Photo 3537
Celebrating a birthday
It was our friend's birthday yesterday, and she had a celebration in her garden. It was a very hot day at 34.8°C, so we gathered inside before sitting outside in the shade later for a lovely meal.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3842
photos
130
followers
181
following
969% complete
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3532
3533
3534
227
3535
3536
3537
3538
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
12th August 2024 6:04pm
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
,
garden
Barb
ace
Pretty garden! Hope that shade moderated your awful heat!
August 13th, 2024
