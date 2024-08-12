Previous
Celebrating a birthday by busylady
Celebrating a birthday

It was our friend's birthday yesterday, and she had a celebration in her garden. It was a very hot day at 34.8°C, so we gathered inside before sitting outside in the shade later for a lovely meal.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Judith Johnson

Barb ace
Pretty garden! Hope that shade moderated your awful heat!
August 13th, 2024  
