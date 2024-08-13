Previous
Gladioli by busylady
Gladioli

Peter brought these beautiful gladioli in yesterday. I've added some of last week's flowers and also some summer jasmine which I'm cutting back. The jasmine has broken free from the old trellis, so it's probably time to start again
13th August 2024

Judith Johnson

Barb ace
Lovely still life!
August 13th, 2024  
