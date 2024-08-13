Sign up
Photo 3538
Gladioli
Peter brought these beautiful gladioli in yesterday. I've added some of last week's flowers and also some summer jasmine which I'm cutting back. The jasmine has broken free from the old trellis, so it's probably time to start again
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
flowers
,
arrangement
,
gladioli
Barb
ace
Lovely still life!
August 13th, 2024
