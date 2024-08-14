Previous
Ayscoughfee Hall gardens by busylady
Ayscoughfee Hall gardens

We went on a U3A photography trip to Spalding today, to see the hall and gardens. The hall was previously owned by the Johnson family but was sold in 1902 and is now owned by the local council
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful pov and capture of this beautiful garden ! fav
August 14th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 14th, 2024  
