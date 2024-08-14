Sign up
Previous
Photo 3539
Ayscoughfee Hall gardens
We went on a U3A photography trip to Spalding today, to see the hall and gardens. The hall was previously owned by the Johnson family but was sold in 1902 and is now owned by the local council
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3843
photos
130
followers
181
following
969% complete
Tags
fountain
,
gardens
,
spalding
,
lincolnshire
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful pov and capture of this beautiful garden ! fav
August 14th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
August 14th, 2024
