Chancel and cross by busylady
Photo 3544

Chancel and cross

The church of St Mary and St Nicolas in Spalding was a treasure trove of delights. This chancel was designed by the architect Stephen Dykes Bower, in 1959 who was 'Surveyor of the Fabric' at Westminster Abbey for 20 years
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Barb ace
Pretty photo. Nice symmetry!
August 19th, 2024  
