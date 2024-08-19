Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3544
Chancel and cross
The church of St Mary and St Nicolas in Spalding was a treasure trove of delights. This chancel was designed by the architect Stephen Dykes Bower, in 1959 who was 'Surveyor of the Fabric' at Westminster Abbey for 20 years
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3848
photos
130
followers
181
following
970% complete
View this month »
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
14th August 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
roof
,
spalding
,
st-mary
,
st-nicolas
Barb
ace
Pretty photo. Nice symmetry!
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close