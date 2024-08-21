The frog and the other frog

I was letting Monty snip off the dead flowers in the garden this morning, and we happened to come across these frog ornaments resting by my tiny pond. I remarked that the one on the left needed painting, so he was keen to get started! Did Grandad have any frog paint in the garage? Well all he could find was some green Hammerite (enamel) paint which we didn't think was suitable for a stone frog. The frog on the right was a rusty metal, badly in need of renovation, so he was the one who got the paint job. Monty was very careful with the brush - he's only just five - and we shared the painting. There was some paint left so I decided to paint the table as well! It was previously white and very marked. We were very pleased with our efforts!