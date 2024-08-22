Sign up
Previous
Photo 3547
The orchid
No picture inspiration today, but I'm watching TV this evening and looking at this lovely orchid in the fireplace, bought by Peter for our anniversary back in July. It still looks fabulous!
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
4
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3851
photos
129
followers
180
following
971% complete
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
22nd August 2024 10:26pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
pink
,
orchid
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! fav
August 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding beauty
August 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
August 22nd, 2024
