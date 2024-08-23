Previous
Stained glass 2 by busylady
Photo 3548

Stained glass 2

Once again I have taken no photos today, so I'm I'm reying on another stained glass window from the church we visited in Spalding last week
Another windy day, but so far no rain.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
972% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful stained glass story…
August 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a pretty looking window and a lovely shot.
August 23rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise