Previous
Photo 3548
Stained glass 2
Once again I have taken no photos today, so I'm I'm reying on another stained glass window from the church we visited in Spalding last week
Another windy day, but so far no rain.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
church
,
stained-glass
,
spalding
Beverley
ace
Beautiful stained glass story…
August 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a pretty looking window and a lovely shot.
August 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
August 23rd, 2024
