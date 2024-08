Museum of Occupation

A very sobering visit to the museum which tells the story of the occupation of Latvia from the first world War until the present. How they fought for the Russians and the Germans, sometimes fighting for both sides at different times. How they suffered separation from their families, and often perished in the Gulags. The museum was very aptly displayed, and very thought provoking.

I needed to find out about Latvia, as I met a photographer some years ago, whose life was torn apart by the wars.