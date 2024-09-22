Previous
Harvest flowers by busylady
Harvest flowers

No, I didn't arrange the flowers this time, but they did look lovely! We had our harvest festival today. I forgot to photograph the table of gifts, which this year are all non-perishable goods being donated to the food bank.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

@busylady
