Photo 3578
Harvest flowers
No, I didn't arrange the flowers this time, but they did look lovely! We had our harvest festival today. I forgot to photograph the table of gifts, which this year are all non-perishable goods being donated to the food bank.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5.
flowers
harvest
arrangement
gladioli
