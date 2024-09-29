Previous
The sandy park by busylady
The sandy park

The floods in the park have gone down a bit today. We call this the sandy park because it's usually a big sand-pit, sadly under water now. Rory, our 8 year old grandson, is enjoying himself, having made it onto one of the climbing things
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that is a lot of water. Great shot. I didn't see your grandson at first.
September 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lot of water ! But Rory seems to be enjoying himself. !! now that I have spotted him !
September 29th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my goodness, that’s a lot of water. Grestvin b&w
September 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Omw, that sure is flooded!
September 29th, 2024  
Michelle
We are so lucky down South to not have had any floods, I hope it returns to normal soon without too much damage
September 29th, 2024  
