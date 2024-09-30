Previous
A smile for Grandad by busylady
Photo 3586

A smile for Grandad

Grandad is in hospital, so we sent him a smile and made him a card. It's been a busy day, so this was my only photo taken today
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
982% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a lovely little smile. I hope his Grandad is coming good and can be home soon.
September 30th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely smile. Hope Grandad is soon on the mend.
September 30th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
sure to make Grandad smile Judith
September 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise