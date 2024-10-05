Previous
Artist at work by busylady
Artist at work

Mum is away for the weekend, so we're doing a spot of babysitting. Rory loves to paint, and eating the biscuits his younger brother has made!
Thanks for all your kind messages to Peter yesterday.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5.
Beverley ace
Love it!!! Great times…
October 5th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Your grandsons have a very busy time when they are with you….no lolling in front of the TV on your watch!!
October 5th, 2024  
haskar ace
Great activity of your grandson.
October 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Oh a budding artist for sure!!
October 5th, 2024  
