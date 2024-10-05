Sign up
Previous
Photo 3591
Artist at work
Mum is away for the weekend, so we're doing a spot of babysitting. Rory loves to paint, and eating the biscuits his younger brother has made!
Thanks for all your kind messages to Peter yesterday.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
painting
,
grandson
Beverley
ace
Love it!!! Great times…
October 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Your grandsons have a very busy time when they are with you….no lolling in front of the TV on your watch!!
October 5th, 2024
haskar
ace
Great activity of your grandson.
October 5th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Oh a budding artist for sure!!
October 5th, 2024
