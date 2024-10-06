Sign up
Photo 3592
Sunday Roast
This is the first roast dinner I'ce cooked since before the summer, so quite a treat. We used up some some left over milk wihich was past its sell-by date. It always makes good pancakes, scones or Yorkshire puds!
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
dinner
sunday
roast
yorkshire-puds
Chris Cook
ace
That’s what I call a feast. Especially with yorkies and lots of gravy. My fav.
October 6th, 2024
carol white
ace
Delicious. I still enjoy my Sunday lunch
October 6th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Looks delicious! Always nice when cooler weather arrives sor cooking certain dishes.
October 6th, 2024
