Sunday Roast by busylady
Sunday Roast

This is the first roast dinner I'ce cooked since before the summer, so quite a treat. We used up some some left over milk wihich was past its sell-by date. It always makes good pancakes, scones or Yorkshire puds!
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Chris Cook ace
That’s what I call a feast. Especially with yorkies and lots of gravy. My fav.
October 6th, 2024  
carol white ace
Delicious. I still enjoy my Sunday lunch
October 6th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Looks delicious! Always nice when cooler weather arrives sor cooking certain dishes.
October 6th, 2024  
