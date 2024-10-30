Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3616
One of my last roses
Just a quick shot as I went out this morning. A busy day with Monty, going to Messy church this morning and a craft session at the museum this afternoon. He loves making things, so a perfect crafty day
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3927
photos
129
followers
185
following
990% complete
View this month »
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
30th October 2024 8:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
peachy
Beverley
ace
A perfect rose! Funtimes at the museum
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
October 30th, 2024
Sarah Bremner
ace
What a beauty.
A nicely busy day. 🥰
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful!
October 30th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice DoF and colour
October 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A nicely busy day. 🥰