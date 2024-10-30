Previous
One of my last roses by busylady
Photo 3616

One of my last roses

Just a quick shot as I went out this morning. A busy day with Monty, going to Messy church this morning and a craft session at the museum this afternoon. He loves making things, so a perfect crafty day
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Beverley ace
A perfect rose! Funtimes at the museum
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
October 30th, 2024  
Sarah Bremner ace
What a beauty.
A nicely busy day. 🥰
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
October 30th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice DoF and colour
October 30th, 2024  
