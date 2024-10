Dead tree fungus

Our dead apple tree came down today. Our lovely neighbour Jim came over to help out, with his hand saw, for the smaller branches. Peter used his chain saw to cut down the trunk. I didn't get many pictures of the tree coming down as we were looking after our Grandson at the time.

We do recognise Halloween because our children were brought up with the tradition when we lived in Canada. We had quite a few trick or treaters calling tonight.