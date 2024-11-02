Sign up
Photo 3619
Cairo and the Nile
Taken from the hotel balcony. It's been a long day
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
4
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
nile
,
egypt
,
cairo
Boxplayer
ace
Fab, I can hear the night sounds of muezzin and bibbing mopeds from here...
November 2nd, 2024
william wooderson
ace
Gosh you had a great view from your hotel room! Fav. I went to Cairo once and stayed in a B&B run by a chain-smoking guy in a very dusty district. I didn't much care for the city but greatly enjoyed visiting Giza early in the morning when there was practically no-one there apart from some people setting up stands.
November 2nd, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely nighttime scene. Fav 😊
November 2nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot fv!
November 2nd, 2024
