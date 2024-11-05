Previous
Pyramids and camels
Pyramids and camels

We visited these incredible works of architecture today. What an amazing feat to have been built 4,000 years ago. We decided to join the queue to venture inside, although we were told there's not much to see. As you go further in, the temperature and humidity rises. The narrow path is also the entrance for those coming out, so it's crowded. Of the 97 steps I only managed 37, as the roof was getting lower, and was becoming uncomfortable. We turned round and retraced our steps, but were glad we had experienced the inside. We were surprised and impressed by the enormity of the stones.
Apparently they moved them on ramps
Judith Johnson

Sarah Bremner
Oh so fantastic. We were amazed at the size of the stones too. I couldn't cope with the steps, going down, etc at a different pyramid place!!!
Awesome photo....and so close to the city! Enjoy.
November 5th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
So amazing
November 5th, 2024  
Jerzy
What a fantastic capture of this. It sounds like an adventure and I'm looking forward to you sharing some. Cheers
November 5th, 2024  
Dianne
Wow a great image and experience.
November 5th, 2024  
