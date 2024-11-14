Previous
The sun sets on Cairo by busylady
Photo 3631

The sun sets on Cairo

This was taken through the plane window as we waited for take-off at Cairo airport yesterday. At fitting end to a fabulous adventure!
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Bill Davidson
A lovely capture
November 14th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful sky!
November 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A fiery farewell - I've loved your images from this trip.
November 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful sky !
November 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
November 14th, 2024  
haskar ace
Beautiful scene.
November 14th, 2024  
