Previous
Photo 3631
The sun sets on Cairo
This was taken through the plane window as we waited for take-off at Cairo airport yesterday. At fitting end to a fabulous adventure!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
6
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3946
photos
130
followers
185
following
994% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
13th November 2024 5:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
airport
,
egypt
,
cairo
Bill Davidson
A lovely capture
November 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful sky!
November 14th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A fiery farewell - I've loved your images from this trip.
November 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful sky !
November 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
November 14th, 2024
haskar
ace
Beautiful scene.
November 14th, 2024
