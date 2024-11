Three puppies

These sweet puppies were on the site of the Mohammed Aly mosque we visited in Cairo. The adult dogs on the site were wearing a yellow tag, which means they are protected from being shot or beaten. According to an official site,

there are up to 15 million stray dogs in Cairo, but no animal welfare. There are some shelters, but most of the strays just roam the streets. Local people bring them food. It's very sad to see.