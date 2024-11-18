Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3635
Soviet Egyptian Friendship Monument
Also known as the Lotus flower, this monument commemorates the joint efforts of Russia and Egypt in building the Aswan High Dam
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3950
photos
130
followers
185
following
995% complete
View this month »
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
3634
3635
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
10th November 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monument
,
egypt
,
russia
,
lotus-flower
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
November 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
November 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close