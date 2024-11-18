Previous
Soviet Egyptian Friendship Monument by busylady
Soviet Egyptian Friendship Monument

Also known as the Lotus flower, this monument commemorates the joint efforts of Russia and Egypt in building the Aswan High Dam
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
November 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
November 18th, 2024  
