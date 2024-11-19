Sign up
Previous
Photo 3636
Misty morning over the Nile
We have been home almost a week now, so I feel I have to say goodbye to my photos from Egypt, with this view over the Nile from our hotel balcony.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
sunrise
,
nile
,
palms
,
misty
,
egypt
,
cairo
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What lovely memories you have to view again and again in your photos ! A lovely scenic and mystic view in the morning mist !
November 19th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
We hear so much of the Nile river so it’s good to see these photos from your holiday.
It must have been fascinating seeing all this from your balcony.
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 19th, 2024
Monica
Beautiful view
November 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Your photos have soooo interesting, wonderful trip.
November 19th, 2024
Tim L
ace
Really atmospheric scene
November 19th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful light
November 19th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A beautiful atmospheric shot
November 19th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
November 19th, 2024
It must have been fascinating seeing all this from your balcony.