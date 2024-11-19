Previous
Misty morning over the Nile by busylady
Misty morning over the Nile

We have been home almost a week now, so I feel I have to say goodbye to my photos from Egypt, with this view over the Nile from our hotel balcony.
Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What lovely memories you have to view again and again in your photos ! A lovely scenic and mystic view in the morning mist !
November 19th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
We hear so much of the Nile river so it’s good to see these photos from your holiday.
It must have been fascinating seeing all this from your balcony.
November 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 19th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful view
November 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Your photos have soooo interesting, wonderful trip.
November 19th, 2024  
Tim L ace
Really atmospheric scene
November 19th, 2024  
*lynn ace
beautiful light
November 19th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A beautiful atmospheric shot
November 19th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
November 19th, 2024  
