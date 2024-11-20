Sign up
Previous
Photo 3637
Autumn leaves
It was sunny and cold today. I popped into town to meet a friend, and passed this view towards the river.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
river
,
sunshine
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 20th, 2024
