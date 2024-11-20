Previous
Autumn leaves by busylady
Photo 3637

Autumn leaves

It was sunny and cold today. I popped into town to meet a friend, and passed this view towards the river.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
996% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact