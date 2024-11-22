Sign up
Photo 3639
Enjoying the warmth
I've been catching up on housework today, and a bit of tidying up in the garden. I also made a fish pie, which we love, but it takes a long time to make. It's a Delia Smith recipe. I'm now resting up in front of the fire!
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3954
photos
130
followers
186
following
996% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
22nd November 2024 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
fireplace
,
loads
,
woodstove
Beverley
ace
A well deserved feet up cozy evening in front of your lovely fire…
November 22nd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Best place to be Judith, so are we. Your fire is a little similar to ours!
November 22nd, 2024
julia
ace
Looking very cosy after a busy day..
November 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nothing like the glow from the fire on these cold wintery days !
November 22nd, 2024
