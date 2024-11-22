Previous
Enjoying the warmth by busylady
I've been catching up on housework today, and a bit of tidying up in the garden. I also made a fish pie, which we love, but it takes a long time to make. It's a Delia Smith recipe. I'm now resting up in front of the fire!
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Beverley ace
A well deserved feet up cozy evening in front of your lovely fire…
November 22nd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Best place to be Judith, so are we. Your fire is a little similar to ours!
November 22nd, 2024  
julia ace
Looking very cosy after a busy day..
November 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nothing like the glow from the fire on these cold wintery days !
November 22nd, 2024  
